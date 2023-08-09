17-year-old ran over Bradenton man after argument at Palma Sola park, police say

Bradenton Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on the Palma Sola Causeway on Tuesday evening.

The teen allegedly hit a 35-year-old man with his car after an argument, police said in a press release Wednesday morning.

The victim suffered numerous injuries and is in critical but stable condition, police said.

Officers first responded to the report of a hit-and-run in the 8400 block of Manatee Avenue W. shortly after 5 p.m. They determined the 17-year-old got into an argument with the victim before driving away, turning around, intentionally hitting the 35-year-old man with his car and then driving away again, a press release said.

The 17-year-old then left the car and ran away before he was found and arrested Tuesday night, police said.

The teen was arrested for attempted murder, hit-and-run with serious bodily injury, reckless driving with serious bodily injury and no valid driver’s license with serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.