17-year-old Rockford-area boy dies in single-vehicle crash

A 17-year-old boy from Rockton died after crashing his vehicle early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Yale Bridge Road, according to the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.

Authorities said the boy's vehicle left the road and crashed.

When first responders arrived on scene, the vehicle was on fire, authorities said.

The fire was put out and the boy was the only person found inside the vehicle.

The boy was pronounced dead just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

The boy's name has not been released and the cause of death is still under investigation.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the crash.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford-area teenager killed in single-vehicle crash