17-year-old run over and killed in fight involving ex-boyfriend, Minnesota family says

A 17-year-old girl entering her senior year of high school died after being intentionally run over in a park, Minnesota police say.

Darisha Bailey Vath died at the scene following the Sunday, July 16, incident in Forest Lake, according to court records.

The driver accused of striking Vath with his Mazda sedan, 20-year-old Dylan Robert Simmons, fled the scene before later returning, police say. He was charged with third-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide, court records say.

Vath’s parents said the girl’s ex-boyfriend was the passenger in the Mazda, according to WCCO and Fox 9.

“This was no accident. This was murder in the first degree,” her family said in a GoFundMe. “Their actions were filled with rage and malice. This was caused by her ex-boyfriend and his friend’s actions.”

Forest Lake police said the fatal incident stemmed from a fight involving two groups at Lakeside Veteran’s Memorial Park. People were armed with weapons that included “a baseball bat, hammers, a crowbar and a folding knife,” police said.

As the fight was de-escalating, witnesses said Simmons drove in the direction of several people, nearly striking them, according to a criminal complaint. He then backed up and again drove toward the crowd, the court documents said.

“This time Simmons struck (Vath) with the front passenger side of his vehicle and drove over her with both the front and rear passenger side tires of his vehicle,” police said.

A video taken at the scene shows Simmons’ car lift off the ground as it struck the 17-year-old girl, a detective said in the probable cause statement.

Good Samaritans — and eventually first responders — provided medical care to Vath, who died at the park, police said. Her cause of death was listed as “traumatic head injuries due to automobile-pedestrian collision,” an autopsy ruled.

“I never wish any parent have to see their child lay on the ground like that,” Vath’s father, Darius Bailey, told WCCO. “It’s going to be very hard to live with those memories in my head.”

Simmons “rapidly” drove away, but he returned to the park at the encouragement of a police sergeant, according to court records. He told police he knew he had struck the girl.

It’s unclear if the passenger will face charges, but Vath’s family hopes for swift punishment.

“The criminals used their car as a choice of weapon and intentionally hit our precious baby girl and killed her,” family said in the GoFundMe.

Vath was described in an obituary as “a sweet, caring and loving person with a strong personality.” She loved all animals and had hoped to become a veterinarian.

“Darisha has the brightest smile that can light up any room,” the obituary says. “We will miss her silliness (and her) goofy and crazy personality.”

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 22.

Forest Lake is about 30 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

15-year-old run over when driver plows into crowd after fight at party, Texas cops say

Woman run over and killed outside gas station in ‘domestic disturbance,’ MN cops say

65-year-old hit and killed by bus he just exited, Georgia police say