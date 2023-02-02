16-year-old rushed to surgery after shooting in Brookline, 2 people in custody

A 16-year-old boy was rushed into surgery after being shot in Brookline on Wednesday.

Police, fire and EMS crews were called to the 2500 block of Woodward Avenue in Brookline at 7:45 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found the teen suffering from three gunshot wounds inside a home. He was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery.

The victim is in critical condition.

Two male actors were seen running from the home and leaving in a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

A short time later, an officer recognized the vehicle and performed a felony stop.

Two people were taken into custody in relation to the investigation, police said. Their identities have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

