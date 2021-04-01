17-year-old sentenced to life in prison for 2019 Austell killing

Apr. 1—A 17-year-old has received a life sentence after pleading guilty to malice murder in the 2019 killing of another teenager.

Myliek Ryshiem Dunn, 17, of Lithia Springs, was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the murder of South Cobb High School student Nimar Kelly, according to court records. He was tried as an adult in Cobb Superior Court.

The killing occurred in May 2019 at Chroma Park Apartments in Austell. Two groups of friends met at the apartment complex expecting Dunn and Kelly to fight, according to a press release from Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady.

Witnesses told police that Dunn and Kelly exchanged "angry words" before Dunn pulled out a revolver and shot Kelly once in the chest, prosecutors said.

"During Tuesday's hearing, Kelly's mother told the court that although she is devastated by the loss of her only child, she has forgiven Dunn because God would want her to do so," Broady's office wrote. "Kelly's father pointed out that Dunn had deprived Kelly of the joys of growing into adulthood, such (as) prom, graduations, and having children."

Dunn was 15 at the time. Kelly was 16.

"Nothing good comes out of senseless violence. A child is dead. Another will spend prime decades of his life in prison," Paul Camarillo, an assistant district attorney who prosecuted the case, said in the release. "The DA's Office is committed to doing all we can to motivate young people to choose a path away from gangs and violence, but we will absolutely hold gang members accountable for any violent crime they commit in Cobb County."

Prosecutors said Dunn was a member of the RKN (Rich Kid Nation) gang, which was known to law enforcement and consisted of numerous youths who were affiliated with national gangs.

Dunn also pled guilty to an unrelated robbery charge and was sentenced to 20 years. The sentences are to run concurrently, court records show.

A review of Dunn's Instagram account found evidence that Dunn and others had robbed and beaten a 14-year-old, taking his phone and money in April 2019. Dunn and others taunted the victim on Instagram, "telling him what he needed to do to get his property back," the release says. The victim told police one of the robbers referred to another robber as "10-40," a nickname that Dunn went by, and later identified Dunn in a lineup.

Dunn was indicted on several other felony charges in the murder and robbery cases, but they were dropped as part of the plea negotiations.

Kim Isaza, a spokesperson for the DA's office, said Dunn will have to serve 30 years before he is eligible for parole.

The MDJ reported in March 2020 that Dunn had also been indicted on rape, child molestation and false imprisonment charges in a separate investigation. Dunn was accused of raping and molesting an 11-year-old girl at a house in Austell between December 2017 and January 2018.

That case is still pending, and Isaza said Dunn could still be tried for those charges.