17-year-old shooting victim in Hickory airlifted to hospital

A 17-year-old shooting victim in Hickory was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened at about 2 p.m. in the 900 block of First Street Southwest.

At least 30 rounds were fired, police said.

No further information has been released.

