17-year-old shooting victim not target, police say

TechCrunch

Snapchat is preparing to further expand into generative AI features, after earlier launching its AI-powered chatbot My AI which can now respond with a Snap back, not just text. With the company's forthcoming generative AI feature called "Dreams," Snap will again experiment with AI images -- but soon, those images may contain you and your friends in imaginative backgrounds. The company has been developing features that allow Snapchat users to take or upload selfie photos that will allow the app to generate new pictures of you in scenarios you imagine, according to findings from app researcher and developer Steve Moser.