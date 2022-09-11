17-year-old shoots and kills two masked men breaking into his home, Texas sheriff says
Three armed, masked men tried breaking into a Texas home but were fought off by a teenager with a shotgun, according to investigators.
The suspects targeted a home in Channelview, a suburb roughly 17 miles east of downtown Houston, overnight on Friday, Sept. 9, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a news release.
A woman and three children, ages 12 and 17, were inside.
As the men forced their way into the home, one of the 17-year-olds grabbed a shotgun and fired “several times,” killing two, according to Gonzalez.
The third man ran from the scene, escaping in a dark, four-door sedan, Gonzalez said.
The sheriff’s office is investigating and the case will be brought before a grand jury, Gonzalez said.
