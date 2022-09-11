17-year-old shoots and kills two masked men breaking into his home, Texas sheriff says

Three armed, masked men tried breaking into a Texas home but were fought off by a teenager with a shotgun, according to investigators.

The suspects targeted a home in Channelview, a suburb roughly 17 miles east of downtown Houston, overnight on Friday, Sept. 9, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a news release.

A woman and three children, ages 12 and 17, were inside.

As the men forced their way into the home, one of the 17-year-olds grabbed a shotgun and fired “several times,” killing two, according to Gonzalez.

The third man ran from the scene, escaping in a dark, four-door sedan, Gonzalez said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating and the case will be brought before a grand jury, Gonzalez said.

Dad fights off intruder after finding man hiding under 7-year-old’s bed, Utah cops say

Dad shoots, kills daughter’s ex-boyfriend after he breaks into their home, OH cops say

Man shooting his mother is shot and killed by a neighbor at Texas apartment, cops say

Four armed intruders broke into Indiana home — but just two survived, police say