17-year-old shoots mother and father, then walks into sheriff’s office, Texas cops say

A 17-year-old is accused of shooting his parents, killing his father, at a home in Conroe, Texas officials say.

Deputies responded to a call for help at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, from a house on the eastern outskirts of Conroe, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

They arrived to find a man and a woman with gunshot wounds, and despite life-saving efforts by deputies, 41-year-old Leroy Constantine Jr. died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The woman was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive.

Deputies later learned the victims were shot by their 17-year-old son, according to investigators.

The mother and father had a “verbal argument” with him, after which deputies said he shot them both, officials said. Later, the teen turned himself in at the sheriff’s office, according to the release.

Siblings of the teen were at the home when the shooting happened and one of them dialed 911, deputies told KTRK. Investigators said they aren’t sure where the teen got the gun, as his parents did not own any firearms, according to the outlet.

The teen is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, officials said, adding that his bond is set at $250,000. Deputies did not identify him in the release.

Conroe is about 40 miles north of downtown Houston.

