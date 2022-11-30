17-year-old shot to death in Grand Prairie; fugitive task force arrests 2 murder suspects

Amy McDaniel
·1 min read

Authorities have arrested two suspects after a 17-year-old was killed in a shooting in Grand Prairie, police announced Wednesday.

The Grand Prairie Police Department responded to the shooting about 4:15 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive, where officers found the victim, Demarcus Harrell Jr. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Detectives determined that the victim and the suspects, who knew one another, “were engaged in possible high-risk activity when a disturbance between the three occurred,” police said in a news release. “The disturbance escalated resulting in the victim being shot.”

Police did not specify what the possible “high-risk activity” was.

Police identified the suspects as Jesse Fulce, 17, and Nathan Oviedo, 20. They were arrested at their home in Waxahachie by the United States Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force.

Fulce and Oviedo were being held Wednesday at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on suspicion of capital murder. Bond has been set at $1 million each.

Recommended Stories

  • J&J sues Amgen over plan to sell ulcerative colitis drug similar to Stelara

    (Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit has sued Amgen Inc over its plan to market a drug for ulcerative colitis and other conditions similar to J&J's Stelara, saying it would infringe two patents in a lawsuit made public on Wednesday. Stelara is J&J's top-selling drug, accounting for $9.1 billion of the company's $52 billion in global drug sales last year. It is a biologic drug, meaning it is made inside living cells.

  • Key U.S. senator backs Boeing push to lift 737 MAX extension deadline - document

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A key U.S. lawmaker is proposing an extension of a certification deadline for two new versions of Boeing's 737 MAX and requiring retrofitting existing planes, according to a document reviewed by Reuters. Boeing is seeking an extension from Congress of a December deadline imposing a new safety standard for modern cockpit alerts for the 737 MAX 7 and 737 MAX 10 variants after two fatal 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia and led to the plane's 20-month grounding. Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell drafted a proposal that would grant exceptions for the two MAX variants if they include safety enhancements "such as enhanced angle of attack (AOA) and a means to shut off stall warnings and overspeed alerts, for all MAX aircraft" according to the summary document reviewed by Reuters.

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen says cryptocurrencies need regulation

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency market has not spilled over to the banking sector, but she remained skeptical about the industry and believed it needed adequate regulation. Yellen told an event hosted by the New York Times DealBook that it was important to ensure that crypto assets had adequate customer protections. She added it was important to remain open to financial innovations, especially if they could lower the cost of cross-border transactions and help improve financial inclusion, but said that was not what recent developments had been about.

  • How Biden is navigating his rocky relationship with McCarthy

    Biden and McCarthy will have to find compromise come January, when the GOP takes control of the House of Representatives and the Bakersfield Republican is expected to secure the Speaker's gavel.

  • Belgium coach: 'Golden Generation' legacy is already set

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) Whether or not Belgium wins its decisive World Cup match against Croatia on Thursday, whether or not the Red Devils go on to finally win a major tournament, coach Roberto Martinez believes the legacy of the team's ''Golden Generation'' is already firmly established. ''I'm sure you can find national teams that win tournaments and don't leave a legacy. Belgium finished third at the 2018 World Cup and reached the quarterfinals at the last two European Championships.

  • U.S. government pledges $250 million to help ailing Salton Sea

    The Biden administration has committed $250 million for projects to control dust and restore habitat around the shrinking Salton Sea.

  • House poised to pass a bill to avert looming rail strike

    The House is poised Wednesday to pass legislation to avert a catastrophic rail strike that President Joe Biden warned could threaten the U.S. economy.

  • Kentucky Braces for a Raucous GOP Primary to Try to Unseat Democratic Governor

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyIn deep-red Kentucky, incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear is a striking anomaly.He's a Democrat elected in a state that sends conservatives like Sens. Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell to Congress, which voted for Donald Trump in 2020 by more than 25 points. Kentucky has only one Democrat in its incoming congressional delegation. It’s not the sort of place Democrats eye for big wins; Beshear only won in 2019 by about 5,000 votes.And yet, headed into

  • The Respect for Marriage Act has been introduced in Congresses for more than a decade. What makes this time different?

    Story at a glance The Respect for Marriage Act, which passed the Senate Tuesday in a 61-36 vote, has been introduced in Congresses since 2009. The overturn of Roe v. Wade in June and the record-shattering number of bills introduced this year that target LGBTQ rights likely contributed to the measure’s relative success this year,…

  • Suspect pleads guilty in connection with 2020 murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

    Suspect pleads guilty in connection with 2020 murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

  • Bob Iger's Restructuring Plan Will Accrue Impairment Charges, Disney Cautions

    Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) expected organizational and operational changes to lead to impairment charges. Robert A. Iger returned to Disney as CEO and director. Iger succeeded Robert A. Chapek, who had served as CEO since 2020. Iger spent over four decades at the Company, including 15 years as CEO. As contemplated by the leadership change, Disney expects Iger to initiate organizational and operating changes within the Company to address the Board’s goals. While the plans are in the early stages,

  • Home aide stole $280,000 of woman’s bonds meant for her grandchildren, CT officials say

    Law enforcement ran a yearlong undercover investigation that involved purchasing over 100 bonds from Singh and her accomplices, officials said.

  • Abcarian: Enjoyed the Benghazi hearings? You're gonna love the coming Republican era of "angertainment"

    Inflation and crime? So last year. Republicans are now laser-focused on something really important: Hunter Biden's laptop.

  • What If Marriott Had Bought Disney

    In the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the James Stewart character George Bailey sees how life would change had he never been born. That’s a fantasy, of course, but like George Bailey, I began imagining recently while watching the Walt Disney Company’s latest leadership drama unfold how a company’s timeline could be altered under […]

  • Investigation into Stabbing Deaths of 4 University of Idaho Students Enters 3rd Week. What We Know

    More than two weeks after the brutal attack that left four University of Idaho students dead, a suspect has not been identified.

  • Idaho murders: Law enforcement should not dismiss 'incel' angle, experts say

    Authorities have not identified a suspect in the murders of four college students, but some experts say detectives shouldn't discount the killer potentially being an "incel."

  • Connecticut woman sentenced to year in jail for voyeurism

    A wealthy Connecticut woman whose criminal case file was sealed from public view was sentenced Tuesday to one year in jail for secretly recording three people, including a minor, in a manner involving sexual desire. Hadley Palmer, 54, of Greenwich, was led out of the state courtroom in Stamford in handcuffs by judicial marshals. Judge John Blawie, who sealed Palmer's case file earlier this year over objections by the The Associated Press, ordered that the file remain sealed Tuesday, keeping the specifics of the charges included in an arrest warrant shielded from public view.

  • Oath Keepers founder's estranged wife 'beyond happy' for his Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy conviction: 'I am thrilled that he's finally facing justice.'

    Elmer Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right group Oath Keepers, was found guilty by a jury of seditious conspiracy on Tuesday.

  • A Biden administration official is on leave after they were charged with stealing a Vera Bradley suitcase worth over $2,000 from a Minnesota airport

    Sam Brinton, who faces a felony charge, initially told cops they didn't take the bag, but later backtracked and said they "got nervous," police said.

  • Mom of Club Q Massacre Suspect Now Facing Charges Too

    HandoutThe mother of the suspect accused of fatally gunning down five people and wounding 18 at a Colorado Springs gay bar was herself arrested in the hours after the deadly shooting, according to a summons obtained by The Daily Beast.Laura Lea Voepel, 45, is facing two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest over a meltdown she allegedly had when police showed up at her home around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 20. Roughly three-and-a-half hours earlier, authorities say 22-year-old An