17-year-old shot to death in Grand Prairie; fugitive task force arrests 2 murder suspects

Authorities have arrested two suspects after a 17-year-old was killed in a shooting in Grand Prairie, police announced Wednesday.

The Grand Prairie Police Department responded to the shooting about 4:15 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive, where officers found the victim, Demarcus Harrell Jr. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Detectives determined that the victim and the suspects, who knew one another, “were engaged in possible high-risk activity when a disturbance between the three occurred,” police said in a news release. “The disturbance escalated resulting in the victim being shot.”

Police did not specify what the possible “high-risk activity” was.

Police identified the suspects as Jesse Fulce, 17, and Nathan Oviedo, 20. They were arrested at their home in Waxahachie by the United States Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force.

Fulce and Oviedo were being held Wednesday at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on suspicion of capital murder. Bond has been set at $1 million each.