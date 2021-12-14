17-year-old shot to death in Sanger was less than a half-mile from her home, police say

Sanger police on Monday said a 17-year-old girl killed early Sunday was only about a half-mile from her home when she was shot to death.

Chief Greg Garner said Maria Guadalupe Garcia Gaspar had left her house shortly after midnight for an unknown reason.

She was found about 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of I Street by officers who were patrolling the area and heard gunshots.

Gaspar, a junior at Kings River High School, was in the roadway with a single gunshot wound to the back of her neck, Garner said.

Life-saving measures were performed, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Possible suspects in Sanger homicide

Garner said at least two people are believed to be involved in the shooting. The two possible suspects left the scene on foot and confronted a neighbor, who had came out after hearing the gunshots.

The two then began to fire multiple rounds at the neighbor. He was not injured in the shooting.

The suspects then continue to flee on foot. Witnesses told officers that two vehicles also left the area at around that time, one described as white Nissan Ultima or Versa and the second one a black Camaro.

Officers have uncovered video surveillance from nearby neighbors and are currently reviewing it.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting. Garner said Gaspar does not appear to have any gang affiliation.

“This is tragic — she was a 17-year-old girl, just turned 17 years old with really no gang affiliation. There’s no need for this to happen,” Garner said.

I was the first homicide in Sanger in the past 16 months.