17-year-old shot early Saturday at Fashion Outlets

Sep. 16—A 17-year-old boy was shot at the Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe early Saturday morning, according to city police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, arrived at a local hospital with at least two gunshot wounds in his abdomen and leg at around 3:30 a.m., said deputy police Chief Ben Valdez. Driven to the hospital by his friends, the teen was in critical condition and was immediately airlifted to a higher-level treatment center for surgery, Valdez said.

Police determined the victim was shot at the Fashion Outlets. As of Saturday afternoon, police had processed the crime scene and detectives were continuing to work on identifying suspects, Valdez said.

"The person went through surgery and their situation has improved, which is great, but this type of violence, we're not going to be tolerating," Valdez said.