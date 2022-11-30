17-year-old shot in east Charlotte neighborhood, CMPD says

A 17-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. along Lanza Drive near Robinson Church Road.

The shooting victim was taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries MEDIC said. The teen was in stable condition at the hospital, CMPD said.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts could see several investigators and evidence markers at the scene. The area was near a school bus stop, which left many parents concerned.

Counts is working to learn if the teenager lived in the neighborhood where they were shot. Channel 9 is also asking what led up to the shooting.

No further information has been released.

Return to this story for updates.

