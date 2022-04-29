17-year-old shot Friday afternoon, Baltimore Police say

A 17-year-old boy is in serious condition after being shot in the abdomen Friday afternoon, Baltimore Police said.

Police responded to a shooting at 4:02 p.m. in the 1200 block of Greenmount Avenue in the Johnston Square neighborhood, according to a news release. Officers later found the teen on scene suffering from a gunshot wound; he was transported to an area hospital, the release said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.