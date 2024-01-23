17-year-old shot in Hampton flees scene, dies of injuries

A 17-year-old boy was shot in Hampton on Monday night and fled the scene in a vehicle before dying of his injuries, according to police.

Police received a phone call for multiple shots fired in the 300 block of Michigan Drive around 7:16 p.m. Then, a second call came in about a vehicle in a ditch off LaSalle Avenue, just north of North Armistead Avenue, roughly a mile away.

Police found the boy in the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Preliminary investigation revealed the boy was in the 300 block of Michigan Drive — a residential neighborhood with apartment buildings — when he was shot. He fled and was travelling north on LaSalle Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and drove into a ditch.

Police have not released suspect information, and the motive and circumstance are under investigation.

Police encouraged anyone with information to contact Hampton Police at 757-727-6111 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

