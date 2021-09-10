17-year-old shot, killed in Altamonte Springs hotel, police say

A 17-year-old was fatally shot Thursday at an Altamonte Springs hotel, Senior police Officer Michelle Montalvo said.

Montalvo did not identify the teen who was killed but said he was found with a gunshot wound at the Remington Inn & Suites on Douglas Avenue just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters took the teen to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries, Montalvo said.

She said the shooting remains under investigation and asked that anyone with information call the Police Department at 407-339-2441. She did not release information about a possible motive or suspect in the shooting.

