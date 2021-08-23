17-year-old shot, killed in a Lexington neighborhood, police say

A 17-year-old was killed in Lexington’s third reported shooting Sunday, according to police.

Investigators responded to the shooting around 9:13 p.m. Sunday in the area of Pemberton Lane and Stolle Poole Court, according to Daniel Burnett, an acting lieutenant with the Lexington Police Department. The neighborhood is near East Loudon Avenue.

Responding officers found a gunshot victim in the area who was transported to a local hospital, Burnett said. The victim “subsequently succumbed to their injuries,” he said.

Sgt. Donnell Gordon later confirmed the victim was 17 years old and had been shot multiple times, Gordon said. The victim’s name was expected to be released by the Fayette County coroner’s office.

The other two shootings which occurred Sunday were early in the morning, police said. The first was in the parking lot of a Waffle House on South Broadway around 4:42 a.m., according to police and the coroner’s office. Multiple people were injured and a 22-year-old woman was killed, Burnett said.

Police received another report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Tates Creek Road less than 20 minutes after the Waffle House shooting, Burnett said. An adult victim was taken to a local hospital, Burnett said. They were believed to be in “critical but stable” condition, according to the most recent update police received, Burnett said.

Police were investigating.