Teenager killed in Miami-Dade shooting ID’ed as North Miami football player, reports say

A 17-year-old was killed in a northeast Miami-Dade shooting early Tuesday afternoon, police said. Authorities are searching for those responsible.

Around 1 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the area of 160 Sierra Drive, Miami-Dade Police said. They found the teenager wounded from a gunshot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

North Miami Senior High’s official football-team roster identifies Mekhi Stevenson as a quarterback on the team.

“That was my quarterback,” North Miami Senior High’s football coach, Gerald Cox told Local 10 while in tears. “[He was a] kid who did everything I asked him to. Busted his butt for me. Took us to the playoffs... he’s going to be missed.”

Herald news partner CBS4 reported that the 17-year-old knocked on a person’s door before collapsing to his death, and that witnesses told officers that they saw several people run from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story.