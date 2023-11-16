17-year-old shot and killed by NY state trooper in Ontario County

An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old was shot and killed by a New York State Police trooper on Wednesday.

The shooting happened about 6:40 p.m. in East Bloomfield, Ontario County.

According to State Police, the trooper responded to a residence on State Route 64 in East Bloomfield to investigate an anonymous tip received by the Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Services (DHSES), which alleged someone at the residence was talking about killing someone.

The Trooper began to interview a 17-year-old male on the side porch, who pulled a concealed knife and lunged toward the Trooper, causing both of them to fall to the ground, according to State Police.

As the trooper and teen got to their feet, the teen allegedly charged at the trooper with the knife still in hand, and the trooper fatally shot him, according to State Police.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting in conjunction with State Police.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: NY State Police trooper shoots, kills teen in Ontario County NY