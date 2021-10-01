17-year-old shot and killed overnight in Portsmouth, police say

The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy after a fatal shooting Thursday night.

At 9:32 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Elm Avenue after receiving reports of a gunshot victim in the area.

At the scene, they discovered a teenager with a fatal gunshot wound. Although police haven’t released the identity of the victim, officials say his family has been notified.

No information about a potential suspect has been released at this time as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call our Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com