17-year-old shot, killed; person of interest in custody, CMPD says

A 17-year-old was shot and killed late Thursday afternoon in northwest Charlotte and a person of interest is in custody on weapons charges, police said.

The male teen was found shot at about 5:45 p.m. on Larwill Lane near Brookshire Boulevard, officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release. He was taken to a hospital and later died.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are not looking for any other suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

