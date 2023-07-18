17-year-old shot multiple times outside of Clayton County mall, police say

Police confirmed that a teen was shot multiple times outside of a mall in Morrow.

On Monday at 4:35 p.m., Morrow Police responded to a person shot in the parking lot of South Lake Mall.

When police arrived at the scene they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times.

He was shot three times, once in the calf, once in the shoulder, and once in the butt.

Police say they provided medical aid and he was transported to an Atlanta area hospital.

Police say he is in stable condition at this time.

The Morrow Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating the incident.

There is no word on a suspect or details leading up to the shooting at this time.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Morrow Police.

