17-year-old shot in Pikesville during home break-in Monday, police say

A 17-year old was shot Monday morning when a pair of suspects broke into a Pikesville home, Baltimore County police said.

Officers responded around 11 a.m. to the 6600 block of Bonnie Ridge Drive and found the victim with a non-life-threatening injury to his lower body, Baltimore County police said. The victim was home alone when two subjects forced entry into the residence and shot him, police said, and he was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-307-2020.