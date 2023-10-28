17-year-old shot while leaving party; police search for suspect

SAN DIEGO — A 17-year-old girl was shot in the back while leaving an overnight party in the Talmadge neighborhood, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the victim was leaving a gathering on the 4400 block of Winona Avenue shortly after midnight Friday when the incident occurred.

Based on witness statements, police say two groups of individuals were reportedly involved in a physical altercation at the location. One of the individuals allegedly produced a firearm and discharged it multiple times.

SDPD says the 17-year-old girl was shot once in the upper back. The individuals involved in the altercation then reportedly fled in multiple directions.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Witnesses described the shooter as a male of unknown age who was seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

SDPD’s Street Gang Unit responded and is investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

