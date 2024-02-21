17-year-old shot while walking outside SW Atlanta apartment complex, police say
A 17-year-old was shot in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
Officers said that at around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex on Fairburn Road.
Officers found a 17-year-old who heard gunfire while walking outside before he was shot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said the teen is expected to be OK.
Officers are continuing to investigate this shooting.
TRENDING STORIES:
‘This shouldn’t be right:’ Family speaks out after middle schooler is bullied, beat up on school bus
Popular TV show ‘Will Trent’ filmed in Georgia, based on an Atlanta GBI agent, is back for season 2
Bars in Clayton County will soon stay open later, commissioners vote
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: