17-year-old shot while walking outside SW Atlanta apartment complex, police say

A 17-year-old was shot in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers said that at around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex on Fairburn Road.

Officers found a 17-year-old who heard gunfire while walking outside before he was shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the teen is expected to be OK.

Officers are continuing to investigate this shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: