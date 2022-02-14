17-year-old shot in Winter Garden, police looking for suspect

A 17-year-old was shot Sunday in Winter Garden, leaving investigators on a hunt for the shooter, according to the Winter Garden Police Department.

Winter Garden police responded to a shooting at around noon on Bay Street near 11th Street, a few blocks from the West Orange Recreation Center, according to Lt. Scott Allen of WGPD.

Officers arrived and found the 17-year-old victim in a yard with a gunshot wound, Allen said.

The teen’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Allen said in a statement that witnesses told detectives that several people were near the intersection when the gunfire began. No other victims were found and many of those at the shooting scene “were uncooperative with the investigation,” the police spokesperson said.

Those with information are encouraged to call Detective Christopher Bertz at 407-656-3636 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

