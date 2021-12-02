17-year-old Southfield student arrested after pistol found in his coat pocket

A tip led to an arrest Wednesday of 17-year-old Southfield student who police said had a semi-automatic pistol in his coat pocket.

The teen is a student at the Southfield Regional Academic Campus located at 21705 Evergreen Road.

The student claimed he found the gun in some bushes and had no intention of doing harm, police said. The student didn't brandish the weapon or take it out of his pocket where it was found.

Southfield schools, along with many others in Oakland County, were closed Thursday as a precaution against copycat threats after the deadly shootings this week at Oxford High.

The school closing is unrelated, however, to the arrest, Deputy Chief Jeff Jagielski said.

The teen is at Children's Village, a juvenile detention center. He was expected to be arraigned Thursday and charged with possession of a concealed firearm, a felony.

Jagielski said the school principal was alerted by another student that the teen had been seen with — or known to carry — a gun and reported it in light of the deaths in the northern part of the county.

More: Oxford shooting is nation's deadliest since 2018

More: How to see comet Leonard

The gun, a Bersa Thunder 380, is relatively small and lightweight, and looks similar to a Walther PPK, the pistol made famous by fictional spy James Bond. It had three rounds in the magazine.

Jagielski said investigators planned to test the gun to see whether it had been used in a crime.

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Southfield Regional Academic Campus student arrested for pistol