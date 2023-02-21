17-year-old stabbed at Cape Cod Mall. Here's what we know.

HYANNIS — An investigation was underway Monday night by Barnstable police after a teen was stabbed at the Cape Cod Mall earlier in the day. The victim is a 17-year-old boy, according to police.

At 4 p.m. Barnstable patrol officers and detectives were called to the mall at 769 Iyannough Road on a report of a stabbing, according to a statement by the police department.

Rescuers found the teen with stab wounds in his upper torso. He was brought by ambulance to a medical helicopter at Cape Cod Gateway Airport. The helicopter took the teen to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island. His injuries were serious, but non-life threatening, the statement said.

Five police cars were parked in front of Macy's department store at the Cape Cod Mall Monday as Barnstable police investigated a stabbing.

The assault was the result of an argument between the teen and a suspect, and was not a random incident, the police said.

The statement did not disclose information about a suspect.

The investigation remains active and the police department asks anyone with information about the incident to call 508-778-3874.

The Times will update this story as soon as more information is available.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Teen stabbed at Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis. He knew suspect, police said