17-year-old stable after Wednesday night stabbing; 15-year-old in custody, police say

Aug. 5—Mitchell Police have a 15-year-old suspect in custody after a 17-year-old was a stabbed Wednesday night in northern Mitchell.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, Mitchell Police and EMS responded to the 1500 block of north Kimball Street to multiple reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, first responders located and treated a 17-year-old male victim for a stab wound on his back.

Police said the victim was stabbed by a 15-year-old suspect in the 1300 block of north Kimball Street, outside Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary School, and, while injured, managed to make his way to a grassy field two blocks north before first responders arrived.

The male, who was conscious at the time of transport, was brought to Avera Queen of Peace Hospital for medical care. Police said the victim is in stable condition at this time.

Three separate areas were taped off Wednesday night as investigators worked the case. A large portion of sidewalk outside of Gertie Belle Rogers, a nearby tree, and the field where the victim was found were all being processed and photographed.

The suspect is in custody, but no further identifying details will be released due to the age of the suspect.

Police declined to release additional information, citing both that the investigation is ongoing and the involvement of juveniles. The Mitchell Police Division continues to investigate the incident.