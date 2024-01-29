17-year-old student killed when driver veers into oncoming traffic, Ohio cops say

A head-on collision killed a 17-year-old girl and seriously injured a 32-year-old woman, Ohio deputies say.

Briana Mohler, 32, veered into oncoming traffic, hitting the teen’s car head-on, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said in a Jan. 27 Facebook post. The crash occurred in McArthur Township.

Deputies say Mohler may have been impaired or under the influence at the time of the Jan. 25 crash, but the investigation is ongoing. She was cited for driving left-of-center, authorities said.

Chloe Hodge, 17, died from her injuries on Jan. 27, two days after the crash, according to her obituary.

Hodge was a junior at Indian Lake High School and enrolled in the Health Careers Academy at the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center, her obituary said.

“Blessed with a generous, loving heart, her love and generosity live on through her donation of organs and tissue,” loved ones said.

She is the second Indian Lake High School student to die as a result of a car crash in two months, Waynesfield police said. Nolan Purk died Dec. 2 in a one-vehicle crash, police said.

“We are heartbroken again,” Indian Lake Schools said on Facebook.

Mohler is in stable condition at a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

McArthur Township is about 60 miles northwest of Columbus.

