17-year-old student killed in fatal shooting at Ingraham High School identified

The victim in a fatal shooting at Ingraham High School was identified in court Tuesday, one week after he was shot and killed by a fellow student.

The two suspects in that shooting appeared in court Tuesday afternoon at the King County Family Justice Center.

During court proceedings, a victim’s advocate spoke on behalf of the 17-year-old victim’s family. They say the student killed was Ebenezer Haile, who was a senior at the school.

The victim’s advocate also expressed concerns for the release of the 15-year-old suspect whom police arrested after they found him with a gun in a backpack.

Police believe that gun is the murder weapon.

“The family does not wish this pain of losing a son, a child, on anyone,” she said. “They hope the court does not release the defendant because they do not wish this incident to happen again. They want all parties involved to be held responsible.”

He is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree and felony rendering criminal assistance in the first degree.

The 14-year-old alleged shooter was also in court Tuesday.

He is facing charges of premeditated murder in the first degree, first-degree assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree.

Prosecutors are recommending that he be charged as an adult but, ultimately, that will be up to a judge.

A GoFundMe page has been started for Haile’s family, raising over $30,000 as of Tuesday evening.