17-year-old suspect arrested, accused of killing 32-year-old woman in Fort Worth shooting

A 32-year-old woman died from a gunshot wound to the back Sunday morning and a teenage suspect has been arrested, according to police records.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. at a house in the 2800 block of Mesquite Road in north Fort Worth, police said.

The victim, who the Tarrant County medical examiner identified as Judiria Nunez, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died in the operating room. Nunez was pronounced dead around 8:30 a.m.

According to police records, 17-year-old Jose Lira was arrested Tuesday might in connection to the woman’s death. He faces a charge of murder.

Lira’s arrest warrant affidavit wasn’t immediately available Wednesday, and police have not released information about a motive for the shooting.

Lira was being held in the Tarrant County Jail on Wednesday on $552,000 bond. He also faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery and evading arrest, according to jail records.