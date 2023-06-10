17-year-old suspect caught in Flagler County after Daytona Beach shooting, police say

A 17-year-old was arrested in Flagler County after being involved in a Volusia County shooting, according to Daytona Beach Police.

On Wednesday, Daytona Beach police responded to 624 Roy Ave for a person shot call around 12 p.m.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital by an unknown person before officers arrived at the scene.

Detectives quickly identified the suspect as a person known to frequent the Bunnell arrest, according to a news release.

Daytona Beach police coordinated with multiple agencies and located the suspect in Bunnell around 3:30 p.m.

The juvenile suspect, Russell Antonio Rouson Jr., was arrested by Flagler County deputies and is being charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by delinquent by DBPD.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

