17-year-old suspects in New Kensington attempted homicide in custody

Jul. 10—Two 17-year-olds charged as adults in an attempted homicide in New Kensington in June are now in custody.

Isaac Anthony Weihrauch and Ernest Gary IV, both of New Kensington, were arraigned Friday evening, according to court records.

New Kensington police said Weihrauch and Gary were identified as suspects in a shooting that happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. June 19 in the East Ken Manor area.

Officers found the victim had been shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Weihrauch was charged first, on June 21; police filed charges against Gary two days later.

Charges against both teens include attempted homicide, aggravated assault and conspiracy.

They were each denied bail during their arraignments Friday and sent to the Westmoreland County Juvenile Detention Center, court records state.

They did not have attorneys listed in court records.

Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for July 22 before New Kensington District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .