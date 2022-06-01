17-year-old Taco Bell employee who shot 2 teens claims he shot in self defense
A Taco Bell employee accused of shooting two teens while he was at work says he shot in self-defense.
Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in South Fulton County, where the shooting happened last month at a Taco Bell on Camp Fulton Way.
The employee, 17-year-old Marquis Jordan, is now facing numerous charges including eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jones spoke to Jordan, who said he feared for his life that night. He also talked to one of the victims, 17-year-old Juashawn Davis, who was shot six times. Davis says a late night food run shouldn’t have ended with him fighting for his life.
