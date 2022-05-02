17-year-old taken to hospital after shooting on Jacksonville’s Northside, police say

A 17-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound after a shooting in the 3700 block of Walnut Street Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police say that around 5:10 p.m. an unknown Black man in a burnt-orange Chrysler 300 pulled up to the vehicle the teen was in, got out and started shooting. The suspect then fled the scene westbound on East 27th Street.

The teen, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was struck once by the gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to recover. The driver of the vehicle was unharmed.

The suspect is only described as wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact JSO via phone at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

