17-year-old TC Roberson student shot in Leicester break-in to see charges, sheriff says

ASHEVILLE - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office confirmed via email that charges are forthcoming against the 17-year-old TC Roberson student who was shot during a Feb. 9 Leicester home invasion and attempted robbery.

Three masked individuals broke into the 36 Lifting Fog Drive home around 12:25 p.m. Feb. 9, which resulted in the 17-year-old TC Roberson student being shot, according to warrant documents and 911 calls obtained by the Citizen Times.

When asked whether charges are forthcoming against the student, sheriff's office spokesperson Aaron Sarver responded: "Yes."

As of Feb. 16, Buncombe County Schools has not made a statement about the shooting or home invasion, BCS spokesperson Timothy Reaves said.

On Feb. 15, three teenagers — two 19-year-olds and a 16-year-old — were arrested and charged in the Leicester home invasion and shooting.

The 16-year-old is in custody and has been charged on a juvenile petition related to the shooting.

Noah Berry McDade, a 19-year-old resident of Buncombe County, was issued a secured bond of $200,000. Jayden Saleem Smith, 19, a Buncombe County resident, was given a secured bond of $100,000.

Both are charged with felony breaking and entering, felony conspiracy, and felony attempted armed robbery.

Smith and McDade are also facing separate felony charges for crimes unrelated to the events of Feb. 9.

Smith is facing a prior felony hit-and-run charge from September that killed 34-year-old cyclist Patrick Jeffery Leroy.

McDade is facing a prior felony aid and abet charge, which involved the discharge of a firearm into an occupied moving vehicle, Assistant Buncombe County District Attorney Katie Kurdys said in court Feb. 16.

This story will be updated.

