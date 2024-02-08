17-year-old teen dead after hit-and-run pedestrian crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 17-year-old teen is dead after a hit-and-run pedestrian crash Wednesday evening, Feb. 7, according to the Horizon City Police Department.

Horizon PD: ‘Serious accident’ involving pedestrian closes Darrington Rd.

Horizon PD says that officers responded at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday evening at the intersection of Pawling Drive and Darrington Road to a crash involving a pedestrian.

While at the scene, officers found from witnesses that the vehicle involved fled the scene, according to Horizon PD.

It was confirmed that a 17-year-old male was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to Horizon PD.

Additionally, the Special Traffic Investigations (STI) is actively investigating the crash.

Horizon PD released a statement earlier in the evening saying that the crash closed Darrington Road in both directions between Horizon and Nunda.

This is a developing story and we will update once we learn more.

