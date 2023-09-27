A 17-year-old teen with health issues is missing. Des Moines police need help finding her.

The Des Moines Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing teen.

Police are searching for 17-year-old Schaileh “Hailey” Rodriguez, who was last seen Tuesday around 10 p.m. walking in the area of S.W. 18th Street and Druid Hill, according to a Facebook post. Police said she was wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark pans and "is believed to be barefoot."

Rodriguez is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 105 pounds. Police said the teen has health issues and is currently without her medication.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez's whereabouts should contact the police and call 911.

F. Amanda Tugade covers social justice issues for the Des Moines Register. Email her at ftugade@dmreg.com or follow her on Twitter @writefelissa.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines police searching for missing 17-year-old with health issues