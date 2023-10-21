17-year-old is victim in Wednesday's fatal Norwich shooting

Oct. 20—NORWICH — Police on Friday said a 17-year-old man died in a shooting Wednesday night that injured one other teen and ended with a car crash.

Police, in a statement released on Friday, declined to release the name of the dead teen but identified 19-year-old Joseph Deledda as the second shooting victim. Deledda was shot multiple times, police said, and is hospitalized in stable condition.

Police have released few details of the events that occurred at 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday but said Deledda was found on Cedar Street. It was there that police said they learned Deledda had been driving with a passenger and after being shot had crashed his vehicle into the woods on the adjacent School Street. Firefighters found the overturned vehicle with the 17-year-old passenger trapped inside. The teen, police later learned, had also been shot. He died at the hospital of what police described as a "non-survivable gunshot wound."

Police Deputy Chief Corey Poore, in a statement, said the "shooting appears to be a targeted event and there is no known threat to the public." Poore said that in addition to the shooting victim being a juvenile, is an investigative aspect to withholding the name of the dead teen.

Police have not said whether they have any suspects. It is the second homicide in Norwich this year. The first victim was also a teenager. In May, 19-year-old Camaury Norman-Clack was shot outside his home on Sandy Lane. Police seek 19-year-old Stancovitch Fabre in connection with the shooting.