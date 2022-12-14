17-year-old waiting for bus is attacked from behind with sharp weapon, CA cops say

A teen girl was attacked from behind with a sharp object while she was waiting for a bus in California, officials said.

At around 8:08 a.m. on Dec. 13, a 17-year-old girl was sitting at a bus stop near Broadway and H street when a man with an “unknown cutting instrument” attacked her from behind, according to a Facebook post by the Chula Vista Police Department.

Officials are looking for the man who was last seen walking “south bound on Broadway from H Street,” police said.

The man is described being between 50 and 60 years old, with a beard, wearing a dark sweater, officials said.

“The girl was cut on the neck but was able to call 911 and was conscious and breathing when officers arrived and transported her,” said police Sgt. Anthony Molina, a department spokesperson, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The girl was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her “severe injuries but is in stable condition, officials said.

“We’re still actively working this one - seeking witnesses/video/anyone with information,” Sgt. Molina told McClatchy News.

Police don’t believe this attack was provoked and advise the public to be careful in the area, according to the post.

The Chula Vista Police Department asks anyone who may have seen the suspect or had witnessed the incident to call 619-691-5151.

Chula Vista is about 130 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

