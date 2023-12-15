17-year-old wanted for carjacking in Atlanta shot while trying to steal car, police say

A teenager is in the hospital after officials say he was shot while trying to steal a car.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of a person shot at a Texaco near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Peyton Place SW around 11:37 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they located a 17-year-old who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The teen’s identity has not been released. According to the investigation, the teen has numerous warrants out for his arrest in Atlanta in connection to several carjackings.

At the time of the shooting, police said the teen was trying to steal someone’s car and was shot by the vehicle’s owner.

Officials said the shooter drove away. No one is in custody for the shooting.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News after the teen is out of the hospital, he will be taken into custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

