17-year-old wanted by police in Gulfport shooting

A 17-year-old is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred overnight, Gulfport police said.

Officers responded to the 35 block of Grand Lido at 1:48 a.m. Wednesday and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, Sgt. Jason DuCré said in a press release.

The condition of the victim is not known.

Detectives identified the suspect as Michael Anthony Walker, who is described as 5-feet-8 and 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Walker. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5989, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.