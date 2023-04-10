17-year-olds arrested after group of teens harassed homeless man in Elm Park

WORCESTER - Two teenagers were arrested Saturday evening after assaulting a homeless man in the Elm Park area, according to police.

The 17-year-old males face assault and battery and disorderly conduct charges, one of them for attacking a police officer, according to authorities.

Passersby in the Elm Park area called police about 7 p.m. Saturday after trying to stop a group of "youths" who were allegedly pushing a homeless man, taunting him and taking his hat, according to authorities.

With descriptions from the witnesses, police started a search throughout the Elm Park neighborhood for the alleged perpetrators, who were thought to have dispersed throughout the area running through residential backyards.

In their search, the officers arrested a 17-year-old boy whom they chased on foot for a brief time before placing him under arrest.

Shortly after, another 17-year-old was arrested. During the handcuffing, he had allegedly elbowed an officer in the chest in an attempt to escape arrest.

