18 pairs of celebrities who have been friends since childhood

Some celebrities have been friends since before they were famous. Danny Moloshok/Reuters; Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle

There are several celebrity pairs who have been friends since they were kids.

Some pairs, like Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez or Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, are pretty well-known.

But others, like Adam Levine and Jonah Hill, might surprise you.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Childhood friendships can last a lifetime, and that's true even when fame enters the picture. These famous friends met early in their careers, in school, or even as young children.

Here are some pairs of celebrities who have been friends since they were kids:

Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein met at a bat mitzvah when they were preteens.

Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt have been best friends since they were young. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein went on to successful careers on Broadway and in Hollywood, and they are still the best of friends.

Feldstein told Seth Meyers in 2017 that she met Platt at a bat mitzvah, and they immediately hit it off. However, this was before they had cell phones, so they didn't become best friends until Platt started attending the same school as her in ninth grade.

"The second week of school he got his braces off, and he texted me like 'I got my braces off,' and I left my class to come see his teeth," she said. "I'm such a goody-goody and I love school, so he was like 'I must mean a lot to you.'"

In June 2019, Platt posted several photos on Instagram from throughout their friendship to celebrate Feldstein's birthday. He wrote, "Happy 26th Birthday to my twin-soulmate-wife-mother-spirit-guide of over a decade @beaniefeldstein. Thank you for filling my life with endless love and vegan snacks. I love you forever."

Adam Levine and Jonah Hill met because their dads were friends.

Adam Levine and Jonah Hill at a Lakers game. Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

The Maroon 5 singer and comedy actor go way back.

"Our dads met in the principal's office in junior high," Jonah Hill told Howard Stern in 2014. "We carpooled, lived at each other's houses."

Hill even officiated Levine's wedding to Behati Prinsloo in 2014, according to HuffPost.

Story continues

Amanda Seyfried and Mae Whitman were childhood friends.

Amanda Seyfried and Mae Whitman in their "Canadian tuxes." Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried is a longtime friend to the "Good Girls" actress.

In fact, in 2015, Mae Whitman quote-tweeted a picture of her and Seyfried from their younger years featuring both of them in similar denim-on-denim looks, captioned "Canadian Tux!"

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck grew up together in Boston.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck worked together to break into the film industry. Shutterstock

The acting mega-stars have been friends ever since they met at a Little League baseball game. They grew up and went to school together in Boston, and they both fell in love with the film industry at a young age.

In 2016, Matt Damon told Entertainment Tonight, "I've known [Ben Affleck] for 35 years, and we grew up together. We were both in love with the same thing — acting and filmmaking. I think we fed on each other's obsession during really formative, important years and that bonded us for life."

When asked about his experiences as a child actor on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show," Affleck said, "It instilled in me a deep love and affection for this art and craft and line of work, and it made Matt Damon so incredibly jealous, and drove him into a career in cinema."

They've worked together on many projects including "Good Will Hunting" and the upcoming Disney live-action film "The Last Duel."

John Krasinski and B.J. Novak played Little League together.

John Krasinski and B.J. Novak on "The Office." NBC

It turns out Ryan Howard and Jim Halpert from "The Office" are longtime friends in real life.

"John Krasinski and I have known each other our whole lives in the weirdest, most coincidental way," B.J. Novak said on a 2014 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." "We played Little League together."

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato met on "Barney and Friends."

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato met long before their Disney Channel days. Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato's friendship predates their Disney stardom. They actually worked together on "Barney and Friends" in the early 2000s.

"Loving your new song 'Fetish,' we've come a long way since our Barney days," Lovato said to Gomez in a 2017 tweet.

Gomez and Lovato followed very similar career paths from working on "Barney and Friends," to starring on their own Disney Channel shows, to launching their successful music careers.

They also worked together again as teens in the 2009 Disney Channel original movie "Princess Protection Program."

Elijah Wood and Macaulay Culkin met working on "The Good Son" (1993).

Elijah Wood and Macaulay Culkin in "The Good Son." 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

These two child stars became friends in the 1990s.

In response to a tweet questioning whether the two were friends, Macaulay Culkin wrote: "Of course we're friends. @elijahwood and I will always be brothers ... until he inevitably drops me off a cliff. #SpoilerAlert."

The cliff-dropping is a reference to the 1993 film "The Good Son," which they starred in together.

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens were actually friends before starring in "High School Musical."

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens did "High School Musical" together. Phil McCarten/Reuters

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens played on-screen frenemies in the "High School Musical" series, but they were actually friends before they became Disney Channel stars.

In 2019, Tisdale told US Weekly that the two met while doing a Sears commercial a year before they were cast in the first "High School Musical."

"From that day on we were super close," she said. "I think some people know that, but they think it was that movie that brought us together and it really wasn't."

Hudgens was even one of Tisdale's bridesmaids when she got married to Christopher French in 2014.

Maya Rudolph and Gwyneth Paltrow have apparently been friends since they were 7 years old.

Maya Rudolph and Gwyneth Paltrow on "Saturday Night Live." Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The Goop creator and the longtime "SNL" star were pals as kids.

"I hosted once before, but this week has been really extra-special to me because one of my best friends is on the show now, and I'm so proud of her," Gwyneth Paltrow said during her 2001 "Saturday Night Live" monologue. "We've known each other since we were 7 years old, and she's super-funny and talented, and I'm so glad she's in the cast. Her name is Maya Rudolph."

Throughout the monologue, the pair shared memories of fifth-grade plays and their questionable middle-school fashion choices.

Ryan Gosling lived with Justin Timberlake's family for a bit when the two were kids.

Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake on "The All New Mickey Mouse Club." Disney

Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling weren't just childhood friends, they actually used to live together.

After working together as youngsters on "The All New Mickey Mouse Club," they became roommates when Gosling's mother had to return to her job in Canada as the TV series filmed in the US.

"My mom was his guardian for like six months, and so we actually lived together," Timberlake said on a 2011 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Jennifer Aniston and Chaz Bono hung out in high school.

Jennifer Aniston and Chaz Bono went to a performing-arts high school together in New York. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP; Phil McCarten/Reuters

Jennifer Aniston and Chaz Bono hung out during their high-school days, according to HuffPost.

In 2011, the site even published a photo of the pair from 1987 that was taken at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts.

Aniston also told Allure in 2011 that most days in high school she would hang out with a group of friends at Chaz's house after classes ended.

Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio met when they were kids doing acting auditions.

Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio have been friends for a long time. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire met at various auditions in LA when they were 12 years old. DiCaprio told Esquire in 2014 that he remembers the moment they became friends.

"I literally jumped out of the car," he said. "I was like, 'Tobey! Tobey! Hey! Hey!' And he was like, 'Oh, yeah — I know you. You're ... that guy.' But I just made him my pal. When I want someone to be my friend, I just make them my friend."

By the time DiCaprio asked him to collaborate on "The Great Gatsby" in 2013, Maguire was actually living right next door to him.

Maguire said in a 2013 interview with People, "Leo and I have a lot of trust and respect for each other. We have a close friendship and I definitely have an affection for Leo."

Kate Hudson and Liv Tyler met in high school.

Kate Hudson and Liv Tyler both grew up with famous parents. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Kate Hudson and Liv Tyler have been friends since they attended the Crossroads School For Arts and Sciences in Santa Monica together in the 1990s.

In 2016, Hudson shared a pic of them on Instagram with the caption, "Got to catch up with this beauty in the city" and the hashtag #MissAndLoveMeSomeLiv.

The famous families got to be pretty close through the years. So close, that when Husdon was pregnant with her third child in 2018, she posted a picture with Liv Tyler's father, Steven Tyler, on Instagram with the caption "Baby girl got some good hugs from Papa Tyler this weekend."

Kim Kardashian West and Nicole Richie met as preteens.

Kim Kardashian West and Nicole Richie were childhood friends. Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

In 2014, Kim Kardashian West posted a photo to Instagram of her and Nicole Richie from when they were younger with the caption,"#ThrowbackThursday @nicolerichie and I being oh so cool at 13 years old."

According to Entertainment Tonight, in 2017, Kardashian West shared on her app that she and Richie once stole lipsticks from a drugstore together when they were kids.

Zach Braff said Lauryn Hill attended his bar mitzvah.

Zach Braff said Lauryn Hill grew up together in New Jersey. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The "Scrubs" star and the singer may not run in the same crowd today, but they grew up in the same New Jersey neighborhood and went to school together.

"Lauryn Hill was at my Bar Mitzvah," Zach Braff tweeted in 2018, responding to Paris Hilton, who asked people to tell her something she didn't know.

Victoria Justice said she and Taylor Lautner were friends when they were kids.

Victoria Justice and Taylor Lautner said they never dated, but they were good friends. Charley Gallay/KCA2010/Getty Images

Victoria Justice and Taylor Lautner have known each other for years. In 2009, many media outlets speculated that the two were dating, but Justice denied that in an interview with Popstar magazine.

"The truth is that we're really, really good friends. We've known each other since we were like 12," Justice said.

Kimora Lee Simmons and Tyra Banks are still friends after meeting early in their careers.

Kimora Lee Simmons and Tyra Banks were both young, aspiring models. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Tyra Banks and Kimora Lee Simmons met at the beginning of their modeling careers.

"I think there was always something about Tyra and I think she saw that in me, too," said Simmons in a 2013 interview with Hello! magazine.

Today, Banks is also a godmother to Simmons' daughter, Ming.

BONUS: Troian Bellisario and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen grew up on the same block.

They lived across the street from each other. Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The stars from "Pretty Little Liars" and "Full House" were neighbors growing up.

"I was born here and I was raised here in Los Angeles. And when I was 5 years old, my best friends were Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen because we lived across the street from each other," Troian Bellisario said in a 2011 interview with Seventeen magazine.

Read More:

Read the original article on Insider