17 Parents Who Handled Their Kids Coming Out Like Parents Should
1.This dad, who tried to be relatable:
happy national coming out day, when i told my dad i was going to start dating women in addition to men last summer he looked me dead in the eye and said "you know, when i was your age, i *also* dated women"
2.This adorable brother text:
Yall look what my little brother texted me this morning 🥺
3.This proud mother:
4.This quiz-ready dad:
i came out to my parents a couple months ago and now during my first out pride month my dad just texted me saying he’s been trying to learn more about the lgbtq community and i’m 🥺🌈
5.This mother, who wrote their 13-year-old son a touching letter of acceptance.
6.And this dad, who did the same, preemptively:
The award for Best Dad Ever goes to this guy, who saved his son the worry of coming out, with this heartwarming note.
7.This father's cute gesture:
if u knew this man ........ my jaw hit the floor :0
8. This mom, who treated coming out like it was a casual convo:
@toffeenutkink
she really said “sexually...???” anywho i came out to my mom today with cupcakes #fyp
♬ original sound - cat
9.This mom, who had a great response:
10. This mom and son's iconic TikTok:
@tyshonlawrence
I just came out to my mom and this happened. @littlemamalittle
♬ original sound - Amy Hayward
11.These parents who were just good listeners:
Sometimes I’m a little too honest with my parents... My mom: “you make it back home safe last night?”Me: “well actually I went home with a boy but I made it home this morning 😀” My dad in back of the car: 👁👄👁
12.This father, who had a beautifully honest conversation with his queer son:
So..I finally told my dad I was gay and this is how he reacted.
13.This dad, who handled everything great:
I came out to my dad😭😭
14.And same with this dad:
btw i came out as a lesbian to my dad at taco bell today,,, he was joking about how i should date rich men n i quietly said “i don’t like men” n without missing a beat he went “ok well date rich women instead” ajhsdkkhk he even made more jokes im so happy ;;
15.Oh, and this dad, too:
when I came out as bi and told my parents I wanted a girlfriend my mom was like cool and dad said he didn’t care but she better not be ugly LMAOOOOOOO
16.This dad who was hilariously relieved:
came out to my parents (!) and my dad was like, oh that's nice! i thought you were going to ask for money!
17.And lastly, this father who sent this email:
Happy national coming out day! Be gentle with yourself- there is no “right way” to come out. For example, I came out by forgetting to cancel a free trial for a gay dating app while on a family plan