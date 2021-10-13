17 Parents Who Handled Their Kids Coming Out Like Parents Should

1. This dad, who tried to be relatable:

happy national coming out day, when i told my dad i was going to start dating women in addition to men last summer he looked me dead in the eye and said "you know, when i was your age, i *also* dated women" 03:53 PM - 11 Oct 2021

2. This adorable brother text:

Yall look what my little brother texted me this morning 🥺 12:22 PM - 15 Jun 2021

3. This proud mother:

4. This quiz-ready dad:

i came out to my parents a couple months ago and now during my first out pride month my dad just texted me saying he’s been trying to learn more about the lgbtq community and i’m 🥺🌈 06:18 PM - 16 Jun 2020

5. This mother, who wrote their 13-year-old son a touching letter of acceptance.

"Dad and I love you very much. You are growing into such an amazing young man. You are pure potential. We can't wait to see where it takes you." A Note to my Kid / PFLAG National

6. And this dad, who did the same, preemptively:

The award for Best Dad Ever goes to this guy, who saved his son the worry of coming out, with this heartwarming note. 10:51 AM - 15 Mar 2013

7. This father's cute gesture:

if u knew this man ........ my jaw hit the floor :0 03:42 PM - 15 Jun 2021

8. This mom, who treated coming out like it was a casual convo:

@toffeenutkink she really said “sexually...???” anywho i came out to my mom today with cupcakes #fyp ♬ original sound - cat

9. This mom, who had a great response:

10. This mom and son's iconic TikTok:

@tyshonlawrence I just came out to my mom and this happened. @littlemamalittle ♬ original sound - Amy Hayward

11. These parents who were just good listeners:

Sometimes I’m a little too honest with my parents... My mom: “you make it back home safe last night?”Me: “well actually I went home with a boy but I made it home this morning 😀” My dad in back of the car: 👁👄👁 06:22 PM - 08 May 2021

12. This father, who had a beautifully honest conversation with his queer son:

So..I finally told my dad I was gay and this is how he reacted. 02:03 AM - 28 Jan 2019

13. This dad, who handled everything great:

I came out to my dad😭😭 05:40 PM - 06 Aug 2020

14. And same with this dad:

btw i came out as a lesbian to my dad at taco bell today,,, he was joking about how i should date rich men n i quietly said “i don’t like men” n without missing a beat he went “ok well date rich women instead” ajhsdkkhk he even made more jokes im so happy ;; 04:53 AM - 16 Feb 2020

15. Oh, and this dad, too:

when I came out as bi and told my parents I wanted a girlfriend my mom was like cool and dad said he didn’t care but she better not be ugly LMAOOOOOOO 07:37 PM - 16 Oct 2018

16. This dad who was hilariously relieved:

came out to my parents (!) and my dad was like, oh that's nice! i thought you were going to ask for money! 04:09 PM - 29 Jan 2021

17. And lastly, this father who sent this email:

Happy national coming out day! Be gentle with yourself- there is no “right way” to come out. For example, I came out by forgetting to cancel a free trial for a gay dating app while on a family plan 02:25 AM - 12 Oct 2021

