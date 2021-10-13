17 Parents Who Handled Their Kids Coming Out Like Parents Should

1.This dad, who tried to be relatable:

2.This adorable brother text:

3.This proud mother:

4.This quiz-ready dad:

5.This mother, who wrote their 13-year-old son a touching letter of acceptance.

<div><p>"Dad and I love you very much. You are growing into such an amazing young man. You are pure potential. We can't wait to see where it takes you."</p></div><span> A Note to my Kid / PFLAG National</span>

6.And this dad, who did the same, preemptively:

7.This father's cute gesture:

8. This mom, who treated coming out like it was a casual convo:

9.This mom, who had a great response:

who-evencaresanyways.tumblr.com
who-evencaresanyways.tumblr.com

10. This mom and son's iconic TikTok:

11.These parents who were just good listeners:

12.This father, who had a beautifully honest conversation with his queer son:

13.This dad, who handled everything great:

14.And same with this dad:

15.Oh, and this dad, too:

16.This dad who was hilariously relieved:

17.And lastly, this father who sent this email:

