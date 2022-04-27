These 17 people were indicted in Clark County
Apr. 26—These 17 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:
Christine E. Fulwiler, 25: theft.
Adrian R. Chilton Jr., 30, of Springfield
Derrick Suttles, 34, of Springfield: possession of marijuana.
Zachary Burchnell, 28, of North Hampton: possession of marijuana.
Mario P. Galicia, 28: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, felonious assault.
Dennis Carter, 71, of Enon: 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.
Rita D. Smith, 45: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Robert M. Vanderhorst, 63: theft in office, theft.
Tyler C. Sweitzer, 27: assault.
Aaron K. Corvin, 45, of Springfield: breaking and entering, violating a protection order.
Robert Dodson, 36, of Columbus: felonious assault.
Michael A. Colvin, 29, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Laura M. Rains, 30: theft.
John H. Delaney, 20, of South Charleston: theft.
Te'Roy L. Cunningham, 22, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Steven D. Friend, 36, of Springfield: receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs.
Corey P. Anderson, 51, of Springfield: arson.