These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

STORY: The former prime minister of Malaysia, Najib Razak, has been ordered by the country's highest court to begin a 12-year prison sentence, after the court upheld his prior guilty conviction on charges related to the multi-billion dollar graft scandal at the state fund called 1Malaysia Development Berhard, or 1MDB.Knocking back Najib's final appeal, the country's top court also denied his request for a stay of sentence.Najib was found guilty by a lower court in July 2020 of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power, and money laundering for illegally receiving about $10 million from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. He'd been out on bail and pending appeals. This was Najib on Tuesday, hours before the ruling:"I'd like to thank everyone for showing up and showing me your support. I have tried with all that I can but everything I proposed to the court is rejected.""I did not get my justice and I didn't get a fair trial based on its principles."He is also facing a fine of over $46.8 million.The court had earlier rejected an effort by Najib to forestall the final verdict by requesting the removal of the chief justice from the panel.Prosecutors have said some $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB, which was co-founded by Najib during his first year as prime minister in 2009. Investigators say they traced more than $1 billion of 1MDB money to accounts linked to him.