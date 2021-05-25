17 Pink Wines That Prove Rosé Is for Everyone

Lauren Joseph
  • Superbloom is a wine energetic enough to match its groovy, rainbow-haze label. It’s a co-ferment of red and white Rhône varieties, made using minimal intervention. The result is at once spicy and complex with a minerally, refreshing finish. While some rosés live happily in leisurely afternoon lunch territory, this one is very much a star dinner wine. “Superbloom is named after the wildflowers that erupt in the desert after a wetter-than-normal rainy season,” according to winery Las Jaras. “They’re a sign that winter is over and warmer, happier days are ahead.” We’ll drink to that. $30, Verve Wine. <a href="https://vervewine.com/collections/rose-wine/products/las-jaras-proprietary-blend-superbloom-california-2020" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • When Provence’s <a href="http://www.minuty.com/en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Château Minuty," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Château Minuty,</a> a vineyard that deals exclusively in wines of the pink variety, was looking to package its new <a href="http://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/cuvee-281-rose-design-lovers-should-be-drinking-this-summer?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grenache and Syrah Cuvée" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grenache and Syrah Cuvée</a>, design was front of mind. The vineyard enlisted designer <a href="http://malherbedesign.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hubert de Malherbe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hubert de Malherbe</a>, best known for his iconic work <em>en orange</em> for Veuve Clicquot, to devise a striking container: He came up with an elegantly shaped bottle draped with a swoop of blue—a nod to the colors of the Mediterranean. The vintage’s name, 281, comes from the precise Pantone color he used. $90, ReserveBar. <a href="https://www.reservebar.com/products/chateau-minuty-281-2019" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This is the rosé for red wine drinkers who turn their nose up at rosé’s gentle flavor. Tart cherry, raspberry, and a good acidic hit make this wine shine. Serve it alongside bigger summer flavors, like anything that comes off the grill well-charred. And for design-o-philes who shudder at that shade of pale pink: This one has a gorgeous, nearly raspberry hue. $40, Parcelle Wine. <a href="https://parcellewine.com/products/de-fermo-le-cince-cerasuolo-dabruzzo-superiore-2019" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • A lightly sweet, strawberry-tinged rosé from Oregon’s Willamette Valley. Maison Noir is the latest project from sommelier André Hueston Mack, who started his career in finance before becoming the head sommelier at Per Se in New York. Known for their cheeky, easy-drinking wines (Other People’s Pinot Noir is another favorite) Maison Noir counts LeBron James as a fan. $22, Drizly. <a href="https://drizly.com/wine/rose-wine/maison-noir-love-drunk-rose/p17448" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Richard Christensen’s Flamingo Estate might have already wooed you with <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/flamingo-estate-los-angeles?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:its striking Studio KO–designed buildings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">its striking Studio KO–designed buildings</a>. But if the Morrocan-tile-clad office and midcentury mirrored bar feel a bit too far away to enjoy, consider a crisp, sustainably produced rosé. Made in conjunction with San Luis Obispo winemaker Kamee Knutson, the limited edition rosé, called Pink Moon, is a fruit-forward blend of Tempranillo, Grenache, Stray, and Cabernet Sauvignon. $30, Flamingo Estate. <a href="https://pinkmoonflamingoestate.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Napa Valley’s Palmaz is usually favored for its Cabernet Sauvignon (and, if you’re lucky enough to visit, the teched-out winery, popular with the Silicon Valley crowd). But the rosé isn’t to be missed: First just produced for friends and family, in the last eight years the vineyard has begun releasing bottles to the public. The 2020 bottling, a blend dominated by Cabernet Sauvignon, is balanced and crisp. $45, Palmaz Vineyards. <a href="https://palmazvineyards.com/cellar/shop/?view=product&slug=2020-rose" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Fans of the ever-popular <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/21ph1kqPRCLTvJHY4FQDigPRpzntRvtzVoxaXDYV9qqnjpqHN8Qqam1JgPtNskS44PtVRuH1hK2uzV2NPpxLhMPpYsuAoPCP4ZK1mgnfxFTN1rLieC1rWMyxkLiSSCfW6e5Pty1dmUDK6Puq?cid=60abb8c513dc7df764354077" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Whispering Angel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Whispering Angel</a> will enjoy this nuanced, creamy rosé by the same estate. This one is rich and medium-bodied, with a bit of vanilla—an elegant wine in an equally elegant bottle, making it a gorgeous gift. $75, ReserveBar. <a href="https://www.reservebar.com/products/chateau-desclans-les-clans" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Venerable Champagne purveyor Moët & Chandon developed <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/2RK3okCuu14tqnrz1y9N1RveVyraPd7zMnNNQCpw7CHWQhSRE92Wfu1JDgc72Kooyc5dPTdoMM63W?cid=60abb8c46e58ca48662eba60" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ice" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ice</a> as a sparkling drink specifically designed to be enjoyed on the rocks. The pink version, decorated with a fuchsia seal, is an ideal frosty drink to combat sweltering summer temperatures. $86, Drizly. <a href="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://drizly.com/wine/rose-wine/moet-and-chandon-ice-imperial-rose-champagne/p60904" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Its vineyard calls it “a wine to be given in the same way you would offer a bunch of roses,” and, indeed, <a href="http://www.gerard-bertrand.com/en/wines/tendances/cote-des-roses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gérard Bertrand’s" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gérard Bertrand’s</a> rosé is something special both in flavor and in packaging. The crisp, dry rosé comes in a bottle whose distinctive base is molded in the form of a rose, a shape that also alludes to the rocky beaches of the Mediterranean shoreline in the wine’s native Languedoc. $20, Drizly. <a href="https://drizly.com/wine/rose-wine/gerard-bertrand-cote-des-roses-rose/p28932?variant=37011" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If the word rosé is synonymous with the South of France to you, you’re in for a surprise with Meinklang’s Prosa Pet Nat. Made from a blend of Blaufränkisch, Pinot Noir, and Zweigelt grapes, this rose is produced in the Burgenland region of Austria, on the border of the Hungarian lowlands. This biodynamic, unrefined, and unfiltered wine pairs well with spicy, vibrant foods (<a href="https://primalwine.com/collections/rose-wine-natural-biodynamic-organic/products/prosa-pet-nat-meinklang-austria-natural-wine" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Primal Wine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Primal Wine</a> suggests tacos, and we’re inclined to agree). $19, Artisan Wine Shop. <a href="https://www.artisanwineshop.com/meinklang-prosa-sparkling-rose-pinot-noir-2020.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • The Long Island winery jumped in feet-first to the rosé craze a few years ago, debuting this whimsical bottle for the vintage it calls “a literal taste of the Hamptons high season.” A blend of Merlot, Chardonnay, Cabernet Franc, Gewürztraminer, Riesling, and Vignoles give it an unusual coppery color. $31, Drizly. <a href="https://drizly.com/wine/rose-wine/wolffer-estate-summer-in-a-bottle-rose/p7528?variant=25879" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Though it bears the rosy hue more commonly associated with the Côtes de Provence, <a href="http://www.lesdauphins-rhone.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Les Dauphins" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Les Dauphins</a>’ rosé hails from the Rhône valley. The vineyard enlisted graphic designer <a href="http://www.amphora.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Neil Tully" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Neil Tully</a>—who is also a certified Master of Wine—to create its whimsical label, which draws aesthetic cues from both France’s rich wine history and the retro <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/posters-slideshow?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:posters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">posters</a> of the Jazz Age. $12, Vivino. <a href="https://www.vivino.com/fr-les-dauphins-cotes-du-rhone-reserve-rose/w/3645677" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Produced at Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's <a href="http://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/brad-pitt-angelina-jolie-homes?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Côtes de Provence estate," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Côtes de Provence estate,</a> <a href="http://miraval-provence.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Miraval" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Miraval</a> is a fruity, floral light rosé. Its wide, bell-shaped bottle makes it instantly recognizable. $30, Drizly. <a href="https://drizly.com/wine/rose-wine/chateau-miraval-cotes-de-provence-rose/p1678?variant=14528" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • A playful organic pet-nat with bright and juicy notes, this sparkling wine is an excellent pick for a picnic as it will hold up to strong flavors, and even a bit of sun. This favored natural wine is produced by fifth-generation winemakers on what is now an entirely organic estate. $30, Vivino. <a href="https://www.vivino.com/la-grange-tiphaine-rosa-rose-rosam/w/1743983" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • <a href="http://www.savedwines.com/wines-saved-rose.php" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:This vintage" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">This vintage</a> was created by celebrity tattoo artist Scott Campbell. To adorn the bottle of the light, fruity wine, Campbell devised a graphic, metallic motif that uses the rosé’s own color as a backdrop. $17, Apple Jack Wine & Spirits. <a href="https://applejack.com/Saved-Magic-Maker-Rose-750-ml" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This low-ABV Gamay rosé sparkling wine is a medium-dry, easy-drinking favorite. It’s produced by Jean-Paul Brun, a winemaker near the village of Charnay in Beaujolais who hopped aboard the natural wine movement long before it became nearly mainstream. $25, Wine.com. <a href="https://www.wine.com/product/jean-paul-brun-domaine-des-terres-dorees-frv-100-sparkling-beaujolais/397498" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • A bone-dry, elegant rosé, this wine is made with Pinot Noir grapes on an organically managed vineyard in New York’s Finger Lake region. It balances savory flavors with berry brightness. All the grapes at Hermann J. Wiemer are hand-sorted and harvested, and the fermentation process relies on indigenous yeasts. $20, Kingston Wine Co.. <a href="https://www.kingstonwine.com/wines/Hermann-J-Weimer-Rose-2020-w0454439bq" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
A rosé for every champagne fan, natural wine aficionado, and even those red wine die-hards

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

