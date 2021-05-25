17 Pink Wines That Prove Rosé Is for Everyone

The Wrap

The latest status symbol for many stars is launching (or buying) their own winery. But how do the wines actually stack up? We looked at the latest reviews of celeb-owned vintages by Wine Enthusiast magazine. Ciccone 2005 Madonna Chardonnay (Leelanau Peninsula, Michigan) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 82 points “This wine is as intense as its namesake, the singer Madonna,” Wine Enthusiast wrote in 2009. “Not coincidentally, it is made by her father.” Dave Matthews’ Dreaming Tree 2011 Cabernet Sauvignon (North Coast, California) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 82 points “This is a dry red wine exuding bell pepper and oak that was made in large quantities in partnership with musician Dave Matthews,” the site’s critic wrote. Dan Aykroyd Wines 2007 Discovery Series Chardonnay (Sonoma County) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 83 points “Tart and jammy, with acidic, one-dimensional flavors of pineapples, vanilla and butterscotch,” the site writes. Jeff Gordon 2011 Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 83 points “This is a thin, unfussy wine that imparts bell pepper and asparagus in a sea of green flavor,” the site’s critic writes. Mike Ditka 2011 The Icon Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 85 points “Not overly structured, it’ll please tough guys who like their wine to be easily quaffable,” the Wine Enthusiast critic writes. Fergie’s Ferguson Crest 2013 Viognier (Santa Ynez Valley) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 87 points “From pop music star Fergie, this wine shows dainty aromas of lemon-lime soda, red apple and honey,” the site’s critic writes. Château de Tigné 2014 Gerard Depardieu Pinot Noir (Vin de France) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 87 points “With its attractive red-fruit flavors, this is a light, perfumed wine,” the site’s reviewer writes. Mario Andretti’s Andretti 2012 Montona Super Tuscan Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon-Sangiovese (Napa Valley) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 87 points The celebrated race-car driver has been a longtime winemaker. “Dusty, chalky tannin and earth provide character to this blend,” Wine Enthusiast wrote. Sting’s Il Palagio 2012 Sister Moon Red (Toscana, Italy) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 88 points “The polished palate shows mature red plum, tobacco and vanilla,” Wine Enthusiast wrote in 2017 of the latest Tuscan blend from the veteran British rock star. Lorraine Bracco’s Bracco 2013 La Mont-Brach White (Collio) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 89 points “The tense, tangy palate offers white peach, citrus zest, fennel and mineral,” the site writes. Drew Barrymore’s Barrymore 2015 Pinot Grigio (California) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 89 points “Apple peels, squeezed lime, rain on cement, jicama and Asian-pear aromas show on the crisp yet rounded nose of this bottling by actress Drew Barrymore,” the site writes. Francis Coppola 2014 Black Label Claret Diamond Collection Cabernet Sauvignon (California) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 90 points “This is a big, beefy wine that smells smoky and black-cherry-like and tastes full, bold and firmly tannic,” the site writes. TwentyFour by Charles Woodson 2009 Cabernet Sauvignon (Calistoga) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 90 points “As intense and strapping as a Hall of Fame cornerback, this Cabernet is ripe in dark cherry, vanilla and milk chocolate, the tannins mouthfillingly sweet,” Wine Enthusiast wrote in 2014. John Lasseter’s Lasseter 2013 Chemin de Fer Red (Sonoma Valley) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 91 points The magazine’s critic writes of “The Toy Story” director’s wine: “Smoky, charred oak and spicy acidity wrap around lush blackberry, cherry and tar, with plenty of grip to show on the finish.” Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Château Miraval 2015 Rosé (Côtes de Provence) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 91 points The former Hollywood It couple bought the French estate in 2011 in partnership with the Perrin family of Château Beaucastel in Châteauneuf-du-Pape — and the estate denied reports of a sale in 2017 despite their divorce. Wine Enthusiast writes, “Happily, it is also a very fine wine, perfectly balanced between crisp fruit and acidity.” Nigel Lythgoe’s Villa San Juliette 2014 Reserve Grenache (Paso Robles) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 91 points Wine Enthusiast critic waxes on about the “So You Think You Can Dance” judge’s new vintage: “It’s floral, full-bodied and multi-layered on the palate.” Jim Nantz’s The Calling 2014 Fox Den Vineyard Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley, California) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 91 points The veteran CBS sportscaster has been making wine with partner Peter Deutch for years, and Wine Enthusiast called this bottle “ripe and full bodied.” Drew Bledsoe’s Doubleback 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon (Walla Walla Valley, Washington) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 92 points Former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe planted his first vineyard in his native Washington in 2007 and he won high praise for his 2013 cab: “Alluring aromas of cassis, earth, spice, vanilla and flowers are followed by a structured palate.” Emilio Estevez’s Casa Dumetz 2014 Thompson Grenache (Santa Barbara County) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 92 points “This bottling shows very fresh cherry juice and dried roses as well as inviting splashes of Dr. Pepper, kola nut and sarsaparilla on the nose,” the site writes. Wayne Gretzky Estates 2012 No. 99 Icewine Cabernet Franc (Niagara Peninsula) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 92 points “Medium cherry in color with notes of raspberry jam, wet stone, mint and cherry,” the site writes. Sam Neill’s Two Paddocks 2015 The Fusilier Proprietor’s Reserve Pinot Noir (Central Otago, New Zealand) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 92 points “The 2015s from proprietor Sam Neill (yes, the actor) are a big step up from the 2014s,” the site’s reviewer writes. Kyle MacLachlan’s Pursued by Bear 2012 Cabernet Sauvignon (Columbia Valley, Washington) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 93 points “It provides plenty of immediate appeal but will only benefit from some time in the cellar,” Wine Enthusiast critic writes of the “Twin Peaks” star’s latest. Boz Scaggs’ Scaggs Vineyard 2008 Montage G-S-M (Mount Veeder, Napa Valley) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 95 points Here’s a surprise from the R&B singer-songwriter: A rave from Wine Enthusiast in 2011 for his “extraordinarily decadent Mourvèdre, Grenache and Syrah blend, currently among the best in California.” Read original story 27 Celebrity Wines Ranked Worst to Best: Drew Barrymore’s Pinot to Fergie’s Syrah (Photos) At TheWrap