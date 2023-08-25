17 pop-up shops to open in SF next month as part of new program

TechCrunch

Max, the streaming service previously known as HBO Max, announced this morning it's adding 24/7 livestreaming news with the addition of "CNN Max," starting September 27 in the U.S. The feature, which will launch in beta, will offer Max viewers live content from CNN US, CNN International and other original programming. The addition will include programming designed for the Max audience, including “CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta, Rahel Solomon, Amara Walker and Fredricka Whitfield,” and “CNN Newsroom with Jim Sciutto.” Other well-known anchors and programs will also appear, such as “Amanpour,” “Anderson Cooper 360,” “The Lead with Jake Tapper,” “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer” and more.